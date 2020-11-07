CANTON — The 2021 St. Lawrence County budget will give taxpayers a small cut in property taxes, while avoiding major cuts to services despite looming uncertainty about state reimbursements and funding.
Nobody from the public spoke or provided written comments regarding the budget Monday during a hearing and public comment session where the board subsequently passed the measure unanimously.
“I want to commend (County Administrator) Ruth Doyle, the department heads, her budget team, for putting together an excellent budget that does have a slight tax reduction, which is also very important to me,” Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, said. “The fact that we’re actually able to do this in this year with COVID is really kind of unexpected, and I just wanted to praise you and your staff for the work that you’ve done.”
Democrats also echoed Mr. Acres’ comments.
“We continue to ask Ruth, (Assistant Administrator) Dylan (Soper) and all of our staff to tighten their belt every year, and every year you don’t let us down and you don’t let the taxpayers of St. Lawrence County down,” Legislator Tony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, said.
The budget was not amended from Ms. Doyle’s original proposal at the beginning of October. That proposal included a decrease of the true value property tax rate from $8.28 per $1,000 of assessed home value to $8.19 per $1,000.
Even with the $0.09 decrease, the county is projecting an overall revenue increase of about $4.3 million, likely a result of overall increases in the assessed value of properties.
Ms. Doyle also projects the county will be able to bring its general fund balance to 15% of annual spending, a goal set in 2016 when the balance was near zero.
Currently the fund balance has slightly more than $20 million in it after contributions between $3.7 million and $5.2 million since 2017.
Once the county hits its fund balance goal, as was written into policy in 2016, several million dollars will then be freed up in future budget years.
Some legislators have indicated they would want to use that budgetary leeway to cut taxes, others to support programs like highway construction and combatting opioid and methamphetamine use.
