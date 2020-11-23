CANTON — As positive COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge beyond all previous records locally, the St. Lawrence County Finance Committee has authorized the purchase of two testing machines so results can be processed in a quicker timeframe.
The machines are manufactured by Ithaca-based company Rheonix, and would be able to process about 88 samples in a 24-hour period, according to county Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams, who spoke to the legislators.
“I think early accurate testing just improves our ability to control the spread of the virus,” Dr. Williams told the board.
The county authorized the $100,000 purchase unanimously. County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle told the board that Rheonix indicated it could ship the machines by mid-December.
Though the specifics of the latter part of the arrangement are not concrete at this point, the idea is the county would give St. Lawrence Health System one machine and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg the other. County Attorney Stephen D. Button said the legality of “gifting” the machines to either medical provider would be tricky, but various other counties have worked out similar deals to lease the testing equipment with the understanding that their operation by the hospitals would count as an in-kind payment.
Currently, as Dr. Williams explained, test samples are collected at several sites in St. Lawrence County and most are shipped out via plane or vehicle to labs in other states. The logistics alone can add days to turnaround time for test results, which Dr. Williams said is currently between three to five days, but can take as long as 10. Roughly 1,000 tests have been conducted each day in recent weeks.
In addition to the machine that will be provided by the county, Dr. Williams said St. Lawrence Health System plans to purchase more machines. Chief Operations Officer of Claxton-Hepburn Brandon Bowline said the hospital hasn’t purchased any machines yet. He cited a lack of reagent, or supplies needed to conduct the testing in previous efforts to analyze tests in-house. Dr. Williams said Rheonix has assured him that reagent supplies will continue to be available for its systems.
The resolution to buy the machines was first brought up informally by Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, at the meeting the week prior. It was offered as an impromptu resolution from the floor after the matter was discussed in executive session. Several other legislators protested the move and it was ultimately tabled on a cross-party 8-7 vote.
Ms. Doyle did not offer an explanation as to why the matter was discussed in executive session.
The resolution is subject to final review at the board’s full meeting in December, but is expected to pass.
