CANTON — A proposal to extend the sales tax distribution agreement between St. Lawrence County and the city of Ogdensburg was tabled in the county’s Finance Committee meeting Monday with a thin bipartisan majority of legislators looking to wait on the deal.
On Monday, the committee also unanimously voted to move forward a separate resolution that would lock in the sales tax distribution formula for towns and villages through Nov. 30, 2030.
The board voted 8-7 to table the resolution extending the agreement with the city until its next Finance Committee meeting in late January after several legislators called for more information, both about the proposed agreement itself and the circumstances surrounding its calculation.
“We expected that we’re going to vote on this tonight, I don’t think so. I’m not willing to vote on this tonight and say, ‘Yup, OK, let’s do it,’” county Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said. “I think there’s way too many questions as to how this is going to get distributed. That’s the sticking point that I’m seeing right there.”
Mr. Lightfoot was one of three Republicans, including Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, and John R. Burke, R-Norwood, who voted to table. One Democrat, Rick Perkins, D-Potsdam, broke to vote against the motion to table.
The county distributes part of the sales tax it receives through the state to the city of Ogdensburg and the other towns and villages. Under the existing agreement, the city receives 6.64% of the last 1% sales tax received by the county, and the towns and villages receive a different share based on a formula based on their assessed value and population. The agreement lapsed in 2020, but earlier this year, the county and city agreed to extend it until Nov. 30, 2021.
The resolution before the board Monday would have extended that existing agreement until Nov. 30, 2023. Beginning on Dec. 1, 2023, the city would, by default, then have its 6.64% share lumped in with that of the other municipalities and would be subject to the same formula to distribute the sales tax based on population and assessed value. Prior to that, the city would have two additional options: it could negotiate another deal with the county, or it could pre-empt sales tax directly from the state based on its own formula as had been done in the 1990s.
While there was some confusion and calls for more detailed explanation among some legislators, like Mr. Lightfoot, as to how the details of the proposed new agreement would work out, there has also been a push, lead by Mr. Acres, to wait until updated census figures are released in the spring.
Chairman of the committee negotiating the agreement with the city, Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, asked the board to give more consideration to the resolution to help the city, which is in a dismal fiscal situation.
He said he would agree to this deal in order to help the city for an additional two years, but stressed the impact the sales tax distribution could have on the city’s existence and called on people to put pressure on the board.
“They should be out on the county courthouse steps by the hundreds screaming at the top of their lungs at every one of us,” Mr. Forsythe said amid a speech lasting longer than 20 minutes, often time appearing emotional.
The resolution could be taken back up at the Finance Committee meeting in January. If approved then, it would also be subject to a full board vote and similar agreement from the city, which indicated it would be in favor at a special board meeting held last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.