CANTON — The results of the June 23 election for St. Lawrence County have been certified, including all absentee and affidavit votes.
Coming out on top was former Vice President Joe Biden with 3,567 votes, 68 percent of the total.
In distant second was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 1,011 votes, 19 percent of the total.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in third with 248 votes, 4.7 percent of the total vote, and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, came in fourth with 141 votes.
A total of 5,223 votes were cast for the Democratic primary, 1,952 in-person and 3,533 absentee.
In St. Lawrence County, voter turnout was significantly higher than in other north country counties because St. Lawrence was the only county with a local primary running alongside the presidential primary.
There were three primary elections for county court judge, all between Nicole Duvé and Greg Storie. While Ms. Duvé is officially running as a Democrat, she sought the nomination of the county Republican, Conservative and Independence parties as well. Her Republican challenger Greg Storie won two of those primary elections by a wide margin, and the third more closely.
In the Republican primary for county court judge, Mr. Storie received 3,685 votes to Ms. Duvé’s 1,523.
In the Conservative primary, Mr. Storie received 140 votes to Ms. Duvé’s 35.
In the Independence party primary, Mr. Storie received 201 votes to Ms. Duvé’s 190.
Both candidates will advance to the general election. Mr. Storie will carry the nomination of the Independence, Conservative and Republican parties, while Ms. Duvé will carry the nomination of the Democrat and Working Families parties.
The city of Ogdensburg also saw a primary election for its city court judge seat. The Republican and Independence parties both had Ramona Breen and Marcia LeMay on their ballots. Ms. LeMay won both primaries handily.
In the Republican primary, Ms. LeMay received 279 votes to Ms. Breen’s 154. In the Independence primary, Ms. LeMay received 47 votes to Ms. Breen’s 17.
