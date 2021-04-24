CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up April 15 in St. Lawrence County Court:
Karen L. Forney, 61, of Antwerp, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
The indictment charges on Nov. 7 in the town of Gouverneur, Ms. Forney knowingly introduced contraband to Gouverneur Correctional Facility and possessed Buprenorphine with the intent to sell it. Buprenorphine is a prescription drug most often prescribed for chronic pain or to treat opiate dependence.
She was originally arrested by state police on Nov. 7, on both charges.
Michael J. Butterfield, 40, of Gouverneur, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The indictment charges on Jan. 10 in the town of Clifton, he possessed at least one substance containing methamphetamine.
He was originally arrested by state police on Jan. 10, on the fourth-degree possession charge and a misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.
Jason C. Brown II, 29, of Massena, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated and felony aggravated DWI.
The indictment charges on Dec. 12 in the town of Louisville, he was operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.18% on a public highway.
State police charged Mr. Brown after a crash at the corner of Kingsley Road and County Route 43. He allegedly was driving east when he failed to stop at the County Route 43 intersection, driving off the east shoulder of the road and striking several trees. His BAC at the time, according to police, was 0.19%.
The charges were elevated to felonies due to a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years. Mr. Brown was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in August 2014, in Massena Town Court, according to the indictment.
Robert Cutler, 40, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
The indictment charges on Nov. 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, he possessed substances containing cocaine and heroin, with an aggregate weight of at least 0.5 ounces. The fifth-degree possession charges stem from the alleged possession of cocaine and heroin with the intent to sell.
A fifth person was indicted on unknown charges, and the case is sealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.