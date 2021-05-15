CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Harry Martinez, 44, of the Bronx, and Thomas W. Troche, 35, of Brooklyn, are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, both felonies.
The indictment charges on April 30 in the town of Oswegatchie, the pair was in possession of substances containing at least 8 ounces of cocaine with the intent to sell.
They were charged that day by Ogdensburg police following a traffic stop on Route 812. At the time, police said a K-9 sniff of the vehicle’s exterior led to a search that yielded 8 ounces of crack cocaine and more than $12,000 in U.S. currency.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a second felony offender statement as a supplement to the indictment against Troche, which means he may be subject to harsher sentencing as a repeat felon, if convicted in St. Lawrence County.
Troche was convicted of second-degree attempted murder in February 2015 in Kings County, and sentenced to a maximum eight years in prison, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He was released to parole in March 2020.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up May 6:
Megan E. Perkins, 32, of Massena, and Christopher Hubbard, 36, of Uniontown, Ohio, are each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The indictment charges on Nov. 2 in the village of Massena, the pair was in possession of a loaded firearm.
The defendants were arrested among a total five people in a weapons, drugs and counterfeit money case handled by Massena police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
