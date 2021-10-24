The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Joseph M. Marino, 29, of North Bangor, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.
The indictment charges that Mr. Marino, between June and November of 2020, stole property with a value exceeding $3,000.
Gabriel A. Vasquez, 22, of Norwood, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault, a felony, two counts of second-degree assault, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that Mr. Vasquez, on May 28, 2021, caused injury to two people, one of whom was under the age of 17 at the time, with a machete.
Timothy Wilson, of Massena, is charged with 10 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, and ten counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a felony.
The indictment charges that on July 1, 2020, the defendant possessed and or produced files containing sexual performances by a child less than 17 years of age, as well as by a child less than 16 years of age.
