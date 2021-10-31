CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Brandon Bradley, 45, of Massena, is charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that on May 23, 2021, the defendant unlawfully entered a building, damaged property of another person exceeding $250, and stole property.
Janelle M. Roberts, 28, of Richville, is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony, first-degree incest, a felony, first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that around February of 2016, the defendant committed a criminal sex act against a child less than 13 years of age at the time, as well as against a child the defendant knew to be related to her.
The indictment also charges that the defendant engaged in oral sex with a child who was less than 11 years old at the time, and that the defendant acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the welfare of a child less than 17 years old at the time.
Philip D. Roberts, 38, of Richville, is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony, two counts of first-degree incest, a felony, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges that around February of 2016, the defendant committed a criminal sexual act against a child less than 13 years old at the time, and against a child related to the defendant who was less than 7 years old at the time, and engaged in oral sex with a child less than 11 years old at the time. The indictment charges that around September of 2017, the defendant committed a criminal sexual act against a child who was 9 years old at the time, and also engaged in oral sex with a child less than 11 years old at the time, and acted in a manner injurious to the welfare of a child less than 17 years old at the time.
Scott L. Briggs, 54, of St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, is charged with 12 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, and 12 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a felony.
The indictment charges that on April 23, 2021, the defendant possessed digital images depicting sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years of age, and of producing digital images depicting sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age.
Austin Eibert, 16, of Ogdensburg, is charged with second-degree assault, a felony.
The indictment charges that on Sept. 23, 2021, the defendant caused serious physical injury to another person.
