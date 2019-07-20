CANTON — Sexual abuse, robbery, assault and possession of drugs and weapons are among the charges brought against three people by a St. Lawrence County grand jury on July 18.
Richard Kerr, 27, of 67 County Route 40, Apt. 4, Massena, is charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing.
The indictment charges on Sept. 25 in the town of Norfolk, Kerr allegedly sexually abused another person and also applied pressure on the throat or neck of that person.
Andrew M. Francis, 18, of 1229 County Route 55, Brasher Falls, is charged with felony first-degree robbery and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The indictment charges on July 23 in the village of Potsdam, Mr. Francis forcibly stole property while using or threatening to use a weapon against another person.
According to a Potsdam Village Police report, at 11:25 p.m. on July 23 in the A-Plus Sunoco at 147 Market St., Mr. Francis, Brasher Falls, allegedly brandished a knife, robbed the store clerk at knifepoint and fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Mr. Francis was previously indicted on identical charges on Feb. 21 but that indictment was dismissed with the district attorney’s office given the opportunity to present it to a new grand jury.
Why the indictment was dismissed was not immediately known.
Sara A. Barney, 38, of 21 Grinnell Ave, Massena, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on Feb. 17 in the town of Potsdam, Ms. Barney possessed a half-ounce or more of cocaine with the intent to sell it.
