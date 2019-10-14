CANTON — Gregory Coughlin, 35, of 206 County Route 2, Ogdensburg, is charged with felony sex offender registry violation.
The indictment charges on May 21, while in St. Lawrence County, Coughlin, a Level 2 sex offender, was a sex offender required to register and knowingly and unlawfully failed to register a change of address within the 10-day time period provided by law.
According to the state sex offender registry, his address is listed as 104B Battle Hill Road, Gouverneur.
Michael Willette, 60, 1021 North Star Road, Mooers, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.
The indictment charges on May 10 in the town of Oswegatchie, Mr. Willette knowingly and unlawfully entered a dwelling located at 5914 Route 812 with the intent to commit a crime once inside and while armed with a loaded firearm with the intent to unlawfully use it against Matthew Bowman.
By doing so, he placed Mr. Bowman in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury or death by displaying the deadly weapon, the indictment charged.
Joseph Wilcox, 33, of 18000 Van Allen Road N., Watertown, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
The indictment charges on May 14, Mr. Wilcox operated a motor vehicle on Route 11 in the town of Canton while knowing or having reason to know that his license or privilege to operate the motor vehicle in the state was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn and while having in effect 10 or more suspensions, imposed on at least 10 separate dates.
According to a prior felony conviction statement attached to the indictment, Mr. Wilcox was previously convicted on March 8, for felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and, if convicted on this new charge, he could be sentenced to a greater sentence as a second-felony offender.
Kody LaRock, 23, of 1 Chimney Point Drive, Ward 94, Ogdensburg, is charged with second-degree strangulation.
The indictment charges on July 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. LaRock knowingly applied pressure on the throat or neck of Harold LaRock with the intent of impeding the normal breathing circulation of the blood of such person thereby causing stupor, loss of consciousness for any period of time, or any other physical injury or impairment.
According to a prior felony conviction statement attached to the indictment, Kody LaRock was previously convicted on Dec. 11, 2017 for felony attempted third-degree burglary and, if convicted on this new charge, he could be sentenced to a greater sentence as a second-felony offender.
