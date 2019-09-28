CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday indicted three people on unrelated felony charges pertaining to driving while intoxicated, aggravated family offenses, and a burglary and robbery.
Brian King, 58, of 562 Route 72, Potsdam, is charged with driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, and the misdemeanors of resisting arrest, circumventing ignition interlock, and obstruction of governmental administration.
The indictment charges on May 5, on Market Street in the village of Potsdam, Mr. King operated a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition and did so while his license was suspended, revoked or otherwise withdrawn on Jan. 29, 2014 as the result of a DWI conviction.
He also is accused of violating a court order that required him to have an ignition interlock device, intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent an officer from arresting him and did so by unspecified intimidation, physical force or interference.
Jamar K. Richey, 38, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated family offense and three counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on May 2, 12 and 15 in the county, Mr. Richey committed the offense of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt against a member of his family by disobeying a July 25, 2018 stay-away court order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court Judge Cecily L. Morris, who was acting as judge in the Integrated Domestic Violence Court.
Jason Bear Rayder, 20, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on Aug. 13 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Rayder entered and remained in a dwelling and forcibly stole property. During the commission of the crime, he, or another participant in the crime, used or threatened the use of a dangerous instrument and caused physical injury to another person who was not a participant in the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.