CANTON — The financial outlook for St. Lawrence County continues to improve, thanks mostly to increasing sales tax revenues and cuts in spending over the past few years, an outside auditor told county lawmakers Monday.
Last year, the county was able to grow its general fund balance by roughly $7 million, according to an audit by Drescher & Malecki LLP, Buffalo.
Sales tax revenues in 2018 were roughly $4.6 million higher than in 2017. There was also about $3 million unspent from the budget.
Nichole Ruf, a certified public accountant with the firm, presented the results of the 2018 audit during the Legislature’s Finance Committee meeting.
The county’s public safety expenses dropped from $19.3 to $16.9 million.
A reduction in the cost of boarding inmates in other jails played a role in that cost savings as well as a one-time equipment purchase made in 2017 that the county didn’t incur in 2018.
The county’s employee benefit expenses, including health, dropped from $12.2 to $8.8 million.
County Treasurer Renee M. Cole said the major savings was in health insurance expenses that resulted from switching its third party administrator to Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For the second year in a row, she said the firm did not find any “significant deficits” or “material weaknesses” in the county’s financial practices, a marked improvement from previous years when significant problems were cited by auditors.
“We’re onto a good start,” said Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres.
Mrs. Cole also gave an update on the county’s finances and credited the Drescher & Malecki firm for its assistance.
“They’re specialists in municipal audit work and they continue to be a valuable resource for the county,” Mrs. Cole said.
In 2015 the county discovered that dozens of its bank accounts had not been reconciled, but new internal policies and procedures implemented in her office have helped get the office back on track.
“In the not too distant past we didn’t have this kind of good news at audit time,” Mrs. Cole said. “I’ll reiterate what I said last year at this time, a clean audit will continue to be our goal going forward.”
Prior to the 2017 audit, she said the county’s last “clean” audit was in 2005.
Pointing out other improvements, she said the treasurer’s office is now filing its required annual update document with the state on time. Also, an armored car service was hired to transport bank deposits. The county’s investment policy has been updated and the treasurer’s office has worked with its banks to get better rates on its cash balances.
“This is progress. We have more to do, but we’re on the right path,” Mrs. Cole said.
Legislature Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said he was very impressed with the progress.
“The work that is coming out of the treasurer’s office today and for the past couple of years has been way up here,” he said. “You and your staff have done an outstanding job. You have turned things around for us. You are doing things we’ve asked you to do. We don’t even have to check up on you because we know you’re doing it and that’s a little bit different than what we experienced before.”
