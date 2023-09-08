CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger is resigning Jan. 31 and will be on leave until then.
The unexpected departure was announced by St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle with few details Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene F. Munger is resigning Jan. 31 and will be on leave until then.
The unexpected departure was announced by St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle with few details Friday.
The press release did not indicate a reason for her resignation.
“The last few years have seen great change within the health field, specifically in the arena of public health. We appreciate Ms. Munger’s willingness to serve St. Lawrence County during the past several years,” Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew Williams said in a prepared statement.
Munger served as deputy director of the Public Health Department from January 2020 until March 2021, when she was named interim director after the departure of Dana O. McGuire.
A search committee, comprised of county Board of Health members and legislators, recommended her promotion to director in April of 2022.
Ms. Munger’s salary was $106,359 upon her promotion.
Munger, who holds two master’s degrees from the University of Kansas before working for St. Lawrence County, worked for the Adirondack Health Institute and as the population health coordinator at Carthage Area Hospital.
“Jolene served at a difficult time in the history of public health. St. Lawrence County appreciates her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavors,” Doyle said in the press release.
Doyle anticipates that a search for a replacement will begin soon.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.