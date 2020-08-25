CANTON — St. Lawrence County health officials briefed the Board of Legislators on Monday about the status of key metrics and reopening measures as college students return and schools forge ahead with reopening plans.
Dr. Andrew Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, cautioned against making any predictions on how COVID-19 may develop over the coming weeks and months, but said he believes local stakeholders are ready.
“I don’t know what’s ahead, but I think we’re prepared,” Dr. Williams said, concluding his remarks.
He specifically pointed out improvements local testing providers have seen in the amount of time it takes for someone to get results after being tested for COVID-19.
“When we started in May, we were somewhere around three-day for turnaround time,” Dr. Williams said. “Then June, we’re looking at about 2.5 days. Then in July, which was a very challenging month I put an average of seven days. It was quite variable depending on which lab we used. Some labs were up to 21 days.”
Dr. Williams said these figures were estimated averages, but August has been generally better overall.
“Fortunately, in August we’ve seen that the average turnaround time for the send-out laboratories is a lot closer to three days. Some are coming back within one or two days. Some are coming back in four days, but the average seems to be about three days. So that’s significant improvement.”
The decrease in turnaround time over the last few weeks after cases nationwide skyrocketed to about 75,000. Those numbers have decreased towards 45,000. Local cases also surged in late July, but had decreased to three known cases in St. Lawrence County, according to figures released by the health department Tuesday.
Dr. Williams also discussed concerns about reopening the area’s four colleges and K-12 schools. He reiterated confidence in the colleges’ plans, which he says implemented testing programs unrequired by the state. He also pointed to a white paper from the Harvard Institute of Global Health that evaluated the safety for schools to reopen based on disease prevalence in the area. He said given COVID’s currently lower prevalence in the county, the study rated the area “green.”
