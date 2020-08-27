CANTON — On Monday, St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers updated the county Board of Legislators on road and bridge projects.
According to a list provided to the Times by Mr. Chambers, the following projects were completed: Culvert replacements on County Road 39 in Norfolk; County Road 39 in Louisville; County Road 47 in Stockholm; County Road 49 in Norfolk; Country Road 10 in Lisbon; and County Road 15 in Canton; paving projects on County Road 11 in Depeyster; County Road 15 in Canton; County Coad 14 in Canton; County Road 10 in Lisbon; County Road 28 in Lisbon and County Road 25 in Russell have also wrapped up.
Culvert replacement should be completed this year on County Road 53 in Brasher, County Road 17 in Russell and County Road 17 in DeKalb. The Talcville Bridge in the town of Edwards and four other bridges in DeKalb, Rossie and Massena should be completed as well. Paving projects are also still ongoing on County Road 49 in Norfolk, County Road 55 in Brasher, County Road 27 in Clare, County Road 27 in Pierrepont and County Road 24 in Fowler.
A few projects have also been postponed until next year, including culvert replacement on County Road 51 in Lawrence and paving projects for County Road 10 in Rossie, County Road 20 in Hermon and County Road 54 in Lawrence.
A large number of bridge projects are likely moving into a design phase and possibly construction in 2021. They include the Jones Road Bridges in Parishville, Halfway House Road Bridge in Waddington, Skate Creek Bridge in Fine, Lacomb Road Bridge in Norfolk, South Shore Bridge in Fine, Browns Bridge in Pierrepont, County Road 27 bridges in Russell, Island Branch Road Bridge in Fowler and North Umberland Road Bridge in Morristown. The outpost salt storage facility has been also rescheduled to go out for bid early next year.
There are also a few projects and that have been identified, but don’t currently have a timeframe, mostly due to lack of funding. These include the Dutton Road Bridge in the town of Russell, the Depot Street Bridge in the town of Brasher and the Country Road 35 Bridge in Potsdam and the Yaleville Road Bridge on County Road 48A in Norwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.