Community Bank, N.A., is the newest partner of the Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association’s $500,000 capital campaign to bolster its internal endowment. Community Bank made a two-year, $2,000 pledge to the campaign.
The historical association is the only organization in the region dedicated to collecting, preserving interpreting and exhibiting the history of St. Lawrence County. Mr. Mitchell encourages businesses, foundations, civic organizations and individuals to join the campaign by making a tax-deductible donation, in any amount.
Please make checks payable to SLCHA (write endowment in memo) and mail to SLCHA, P.O. Box 8, Canton, NY 13617. Gifts can also be made via PayPal by visiting www.slcha.org. For additional information, email campaign slcha.org or call 315-386-8133.
