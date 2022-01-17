CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Historical Association is holding an online auction on Facebook for four donated hockey tickets to a Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence University game, and a donated gift certificate for four toward a pregame dinner at the 1844 House.
Clarkson University is hosting St. Lawrence at Cheel Arena on Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. The hockey tickets are for reserved seating in Section 12, Row D, Seats 1-4.
Bidding was launched Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. and will continue to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The minimum bid is $275; bids should be sent to events@SLCHA.org. Bid amounts will be posted on Facebook to guide additional bids.
The winning bidder will be announced on Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. on the SLCHA Facebook page. To schedule pickup of the dinner certificate and hockey tickets, call 315-386-8133. All proceeds go to SLCHA.
SLCHA is open to the public and free to tour Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information, visit website at www.slcha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.