CANTON — A group of St. Lawrence County youth is asking for their peers to submit designs for custom made masks as part of a contest that will deliver around 16,000 masks to students in the coming months.
The St. Lawrence County Youth Advisory Board started laying groundwork for the “It’s Your Task to Wear a Mask” project over the summer. The board is asking for k-12 students in the county to submit designs for a cloth face mask. The board will then choose a winning design and have it printed on thousands of face masks which will then be distributed to every student in the county.
“All of us pitched in ideas on how we wanted to do the setup, how we wanted to conduct judging, where we were going to print and we finalized from there. We finally put it into motion,” said Cole E. Siebels, 17, a junior at Gouveneur and member of the advisory board.
Mr. Siebels said the project has been almost entirely youth-led.
“We really wanted this program that we’re doing to be run by the youth who are in the bureau,” Mr. Siebels said. “The adults are advising us, helping us as much they can, but we really wanted it to be centered on us.”
That planning process began earlier this summer with the youth advisory board, which consists of students from around the county, deliberating over different issues prevalent to their peers and what the youth bureau could do to help.
“One of the earliest things we did was we discussed what issues were facing the community, more specifically the youth in the community,” Mr. Seibels said, standing socially distant with his own mask in Gouveneur’s Village Green park. “And so, we determined that issues that we should focus on to help the community were lack of food during the time of the pandemic, the racial issues with the Black Lives Matter movements going on, and one of the most important ones that we decided we should focus on is wearing masks in the area. After we compiled all the ideas, we ended up voting on which one we were going to do and the one that got the most votes was the mask campaign.”
Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus said she believes the project goes a little deeper than just providing masks to students.
“We feel that using art and creativity helps overcome some anxiety, creates dialogue about COVID-19 and ultimately each student in the county will be able to have access to a mask which is pretty exciting,” Ms. Backus said.
Youth wishing to submit a design must have a parent’s permission to do so. More information, a design template and submission form are available at www.stlawco.org/Departments/YouthBureau.
All submissions must be received at the bureau by the end of the day Tuesday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.