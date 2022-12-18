IDA approves funding for tourism, businesses

Two $40,000 grants will go to the St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association for build a bridge connection to the Adirondack Rail Trail, and St. Lawrence County Trails for building a bridge to connect the Colton and Parishville trails. Watertown Daily Times

 Jason Hunter

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency doled out over $500,000 to two dozen local businesses and non-profits from American Rescue Plan-funded programs.

Most of the money went for tourism, travel, hospitality capacity and promotion, says a resolution the IDA board passed unanimously on Friday morning.

