The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency doled out $67,500 of American Rescue Plan Act grants the agency is administering on behalf of the county.
The Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club received $40,000.
Four businesses got $2,500 each: Helena General Store, Shoulette’s Redemption Center in Canton, Route 68 Deli in Lisbon and GardenShare in Canton.
TBB River Road LLC received $5,000 for Main Street Perc in Waddington.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is getting $7,500 for existing worker training. Adirondack Fragrance and Flavor Farm in Parishville gets $5,000 for new worker training.
The next round of ARPA applications will be accepted until Oct. 17 and reviewed within 30 days. Additional rounds of applications will be announced after Oct. 17, as long as funding remains available. Further information regarding the ARPA programs, including applications, is on the IDA website www.slcida.com/ARPA. Completion of an application does not guarantee an award. Applications will be reviewed, and awards will be made at the discretion of the St. Lawrence County IDA.
The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators allocated $2.9 million in ARPA funds to be distributed through the IDA to organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we want to provide the funding as quickly as possible and are making an initial set of awards, we also want to make sure the eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the county have ample awareness and time to understand the program and submit applications,” IDA CEO Patrick J. Kelly said. “We will continue to accept applications until Oct. 17 and then will make additional awards. Assuming funding remains available, we will continue that process of setting deadlines and making awards on a monthly basis until the funds are completely allocated.”
The Final Rule for ARPA funding published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury provides a list of eligible uses of the ARPA funds while also offering flexibility to identify COVID-19 impacts and to create programs, services and capital expenditures to respond to these impacts. The Final Rule also clarifies that recipients may use funds for programs, services and capital expenditures that respond to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
The following funding categories and amounts for the St. Lawrence County Economic Development and Tourism Funding Program are available: workforce training and development, $900,000; facility and infrastructure improvements, $1 million; small business and nonprofit assistance, $300,000; travel, tourism, and hospitality promotion, $350,000; travel, tourism, and hospitality capacity building grants, $350,000.
In addition to the applications, further information is available on the website regarding the project funding categories, eligibility and application guidelines, as well as information regarding CDL-A, child care, and heavy equipment operator training programs being provided with ARPA funds.
Go to www.slcida.com/ARPA for applications and further information regarding the ARPA programs administered by the IDA. Contact the IDA at 315-379-9806 or info@slcida.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.