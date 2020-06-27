CANTON — A state of emergency and burn ban have been declared in St. Lawrence County due to extremely dry conditions resulting in numerous out of control grass and brush fires in the county. These conditions threaten the public safety of county citizens, a release from the county’s Office of Emergency Services states.
The state of emergency and ban will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect for “a period not to exceed 30 days,” ending at 6 p.m. on July 26.
In support of the state of emergency, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph Lightfoot has issued an executive order stating that no one is to set an open fire in the county during the state of emergency period. Camp fires where the fires are in fire rings that confine or contain the camp fire are permitted.
“This order supersedes all burning permits and will extend for five (5) days through,” from Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. unless rescinded or extended, according to the executive order.
