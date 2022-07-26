CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting declaring the intent of the board to act as the lead agency for the Lazy River Road bridge replacement project.
The project, located in the town of Russell over the Grasse River, requires a State Environmental Quality Review assessment, and the board intends to assume “lead agency” status over the assessment.
“This resolution is basically to satisfy our SEQR determination,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during the meeting.
The project involves a realignment of one abutment on the downstream side of the structure.
“We have already concluded our archaeology study, and will be doing a freshwater mussel survey in the future,” he said.
Mr. Chambers said the resolution is necessary in order to move this federal aid project forward.
“And we don’t see where we would have any adverse impact on the environment,” he said.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution allowing for a camera security system in the highway department’s outposts in Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam.
“This is a camera system for the new outpost buildings in Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam, and the lowest bidder has been determined for $15,858.12,” Mr. Chambers said.
He said the outposts will all have high-speed internet to transmit data to the dispatch center, and that the system will be designed to turn on when it detects motion.
The outposts will be used to store sand and salt for winter maintenance, as well as house equipment.
The Lisbon site will be at 522 County Route 28A. The Russell location will be at 3896 County Route 24, and the Potsdam site will be at 7074 Route 11.
Both resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Aug. 1.
During the meeting, Mr. Chambers said the Dutton Road bridge in Russell and the McCarthy Road bridge over the west branch of the St. Regis River are nearly complete, and will be open within the next two to three weeks barring any issues.
He also said that the paving projects for the county are all on schedule, and the department should be starting overlays the first full week of August.
