OGDENSBURG — Patrick “Rick” Engle announced his candidacy for St. Lawrence County sheriff Thursday night in front of the Ogdensburg City Hall surrounded by his friends, family and supporters.

On Dec. 22, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced he would be retiring at the end of 2023. On Thursday night, Mr. Engle announced he would be running for the position alongside his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

