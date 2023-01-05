OGDENSBURG — Patrick “Rick” Engle announced his candidacy for St. Lawrence County sheriff Thursday night in front of the Ogdensburg City Hall surrounded by his friends, family and supporters.
On Dec. 22, St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced he would be retiring at the end of 2023. On Thursday night, Mr. Engle announced he would be running for the position alongside his wife, daughter and granddaughter.
“It’s humbling to see all of you and honestly it’s a little out of my comfort zone to be doing this,” Mr. Engle said. “I would like to start by telling you all a little bit about who I am and why I’m here. My first name is actually Patrick and even if you know me better as Rick, I consider myself to be a regular guy.”
Mr. Engle told the crowd that he was born and raised on a farm in Pennsylvania and graduated high school in 1991. Soon after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Upon my discharge, my wife Brandi and I returned to Pennsylvania where I worked in construction and a year later we chose to move north to Lisbon where we raised our two daughters,” he said. “I worked in several trades including a mechanic and welder.”
In 2001, Mr. Engle began working for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as deputy sheriff and was assigned to road patrol. Mr. Engle now works as a sheriff’s office investigator.
“I have real-life experience,” Mr. Engle said. “I believe I know what matters to you, your friends and your family. My years in the sheriff’s office gives me an informed perspective for what is required to manage the office efficiently and attractively.”
Mr. Engle added that he is running for the position because he feels change is necessary for public safety.
“You, the citizens, and the county will be heard,” Mr. Engle said. “I intend to listen to the wants, needs and expectations of the people and do something about them. My plan is to provide more services and less politics.”
Mr. Engle went on to discuss other changes he will make if elected to the position.
“I will take measures into place that will increase the efficiency of the investigation process,” he said. “I will focus on expanding the school resource officer program. I will also make it a priority to have more collaborations and strengthen relationships with other law enforcement agencies as well as volunteer groups and nongovernment organizations across the county.”
Running against Mr. Engle is St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, who announced his candidacy on Dec. 26.
