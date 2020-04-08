CANTON — When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the New York State on Pause executive order nearly three weeks ago, the responsibility to enforce the directives limiting business operations and gatherings was left to local authorities.
This week, St. Lawrence County administrators, in concert with local attorneys and law enforcement, have outlined enforcement protocols to encourage compliance in the county.
“While we wish everyone would observe the guidance issued by the State of New York, for those who will not adhere to the directives, the county will move swiftly to curtail the offending behavior and protect the most vulnerable of our population,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in a statement Tuesday.
Based on existing legal framework for penalizing behavior that violates an executive order and the restrictions detailed in the PAUSE order, at least eight different penalties may be warranted for non-compliance issues throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, “depending on the specific circumstances.”
“No one wants to be in this situation and everyone wants to see the day when they can go about their lives with as little disruption as possible, but we continue to delay that day by gathering, engaging in non-essential work and otherwise failing to adhere to social distancing policies,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said. “Whether you are a business or an individual, you must observe the governor’s directives.”
Penalties, which escalate in severity, begin at a verbal or written warning.
Non-compliant businesses can be cited with violations they would typically face, including building code violations, with varying occupancy-certificate penalties, civil health code violations, with fines of up to $5,000 for repeat offenders and criminal health code violations, with a misdemeanor fine of up to $10,000 or a year of imprisonment.
State license violations — of a State Liquor Authority license, for instance — can result in fines or revoking of licenses, and a disorderly conduct violation carries a fine of up to $250 and 15 days in jail.
Two misdemeanor charges, second-degree criminal nuisance and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, carry up to $500 in fines and three months in jail, and up to $1,000 and one year in jail, respectively.
The 10-point PAUSE order prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any size and directs all members of the public to maintain social distances of at least 6 feet.
“It is imperative that we, as a community, safeguard our most vulnerable populations by abiding by the governor’s executive orders,” County Attorney Stephen D. Button said. “Stay home, limit travel and abide by the executive orders.”
