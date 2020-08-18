CANTON — The number of inmates in St. Lawrence County jail is on the rise once again as courts and the probation office resume operations.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said Tuesday that 78 people were currently being housed at the St. Lawrence County jail, up significantly compared to the past four months where average numbers were in the 50s, but dipped as low as the 40s.
“I can’t predict the future obviously,” Mr. Bigwarfe said. “I can see the trend obviously going up in the last couple of months from mid-40s to high 70s, and again as I stated before, the courts are all getting back online, the locals and the county courts.”
The jail population has fluctuated fairly significantly since the beginning of 2020 when bail reform initiatives, aiming to keep non-violent offenders out of jail prior to sentencing, went into effect. According to figures from the NY Commission of Correction, the average number of people housed in St. Lawrence County jail decreased from an average of 83 to 63 between December and January when bail reform went into effect. The average hasn’t exceeded 66 people since.
Then, as court and probation operations largely slowed or ceased in the initial height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the jail’s population continued to sink. Mr. Bigwarfe said he believes the recent rise in the jail population would likely hold steady if COVID conditions remain unchanged, but he acknowledges the unpredictability of the latter.
That unpredictability, as with plenty of things in the COVID era, is frustrating the possibility of reevaluating staffing levels at the facility. Under state law, the county must maintain a minimum amount of corrections staff based upon a determination from the state Commission of Correction. This determination is calculated with consideration of the physical layout of the jail itself, some miscellaneous factors unique to each county, and the typical number of people housed in the facility. Considering the jail population was decreasing at the onset of the bail reform statutes, it opened the possibility that the minimum staffing requirement could also decrease. That was until COVID caused those numbers to fluctuate further, leading Mr. Bigwarfe to believe that the commission would have difficulties coming up with a new and accurate minimum staffing level.
“This year, I think was going to be a year where they evaluated, due to the new bail reform, where everybody would fall as far as their population and their jails, but now with COVID thrown in there, just like many other things in society, the numbers are going to kind of be skewed,” Mr. Bigwarfe said.
The current minimum staffing requirement is 56 full-time and 10 part-time personnel, which Mr. Bigwarfe estimates costs the county roughly $4 million each year. He said that he would definitely like to have the state reevaluate the minimum staffing requirement post-COVID.
“Oh absolutely, I mean any cost savings to our department, our office, to the citizens. I’ve always looked into cutting costs as long as things stay safe,” Mr. Bigwarfe said.
A spokesperson for the state Commission of Correction didn’t provide comment as of press time Tuesday.
