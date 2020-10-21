CANTON — The number of inmates housed in St. Lawrence County jail has bucked state trends, returning to 2019 levels after a decrease due to bail reform laws and the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday, there were 120 inmates housed in the St. Lawrence County jail, according to Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, whose department oversees the facility. That number has more than doubled since July. At the same time in 2019, there were 113 inmates in the facility.
“We’re really going against the state curve, I can tell you that,” Mr. Bigwarfe said.
According to monthly data on jail populations published by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, the number of inmates in St. Lawrence County jail dipped as low as an average of 52 in the month of April. This came from a previous high of 117 in January.
Most counties in the state are seeing significant year-to-year decreases in in-house jail populations, an average of 37.1% in facilities outside New York City between September 2019 and September 2020. St. Lawrence County’s number of inmates decreased 19.7% in the same period. Only eight other facilities currently housing inmates saw smaller decreases than St. Lawrence County. Lewis County jail’s population decreased 51.4% and Jefferson’s 23.4% in that same period of time.
The population dipped largely due to measures implemented at the outset of the pandemic to keep people out of the facility amid fears of COVID-19 spreading rampantly as has been seen in other corrections facilities across the country. Mr. Bigwarfe also acknowledges that changes loosening the state’s laws on cash bail also contributed to the initial decline in jail population, but he believes that’s receding as well.
“In the springtime, I said there was going to be a boomerang effect,” Mr. Bigwarfe said. “Well that’s come to fruition where about 20 to 25 cases that are in our facility now were from subjects that did not show up to court for their appearance tickets or other assignments. Hence there were warrants issued for those individuals, they were brought back to the original courts and directly to jail.”
The sheriff said he has been discussing possible ways of mitigating the jail’s population, but there’s not much he can do, though COVID-19 continues to be a major concern. He said he’s discussed possible ways of fast-tracking cases with the district attorney, releasing eligible inmates on parole or probation where possible.
Mr. Bigwarfe attributed the steady stream of inmates largely to meth and other related drug charges — problems he admitted the county can’t “arrest our way out of.” He estimated 70% of the jail population is incarcerated for offenses resulting from using or distributing drugs.
