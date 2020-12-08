CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators gave final approval Monday night to enter an agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country to study a detailed survey of broadband availability after previously tabling the measure.
The unanimous vote will authorize the county to enter an agreement for $32,250 with DANC in order to allow the Authority to contract out services meant to provide a street-level assessment of what kind, if any, of internet services are available to homes in every corner of St. Lawrence County.
“This may play a critical role in helping to extend broadband access to areas that otherwise would continue without it,” Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, said. “I think during COVID we’ve seen critical gaps and problems facing families and the Development Authority of the North Country deserves a great deal of credit for coming forward and offering to help us extend this critical service.”
The project will be carried out in two parts, as explained by DANC Executive Director Carl E. Farone, who spoke before the board in October.
The first will involve an online survey for households to provide information on the kind of services they have access to with additional details like speed and reliability. The second component involves contractors going out into the county and tracking the physical lines and other equipment that carries the data. The combined product will then be implemented into detailed GIS, or geographic information system, mapping information. Existing mapping of such equipment exists, but is incomplete because providers aren’t required to publicly disclose where their infrastructure is run.
County Planning Department Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer told the board at a previous meeting that the results of the survey could then be used for the county or other entities on grant applications to support further broadband deployment initiatives.
At the last full board meeting in early November, the board moved to table the resolution entering the agreement after Legislator Dan G. Fay, D-Potsdam, raised concerns questioning why the county should have to pay for the survey given what he saw as a fairly flush amount of funds at DANC.
“I’m wondering why they’re not paying for the whole project themselves with the millions of dollars between cash and investments they’ve got on hand?” Mr. Fay asked at the time.
That conversation also sparked other questions which led the board to table the measure while instructing Mr. Pfotenhauer’s office to investigate it further. In doing so, the Planning Department discovered that part of the analysis involved a data set the county already purchased. This allowed the county to shave $6,000 off of its 50% share of the project, reducing the cost to $32,250.
Lewis and Jefferson counties have also partnered with DANC for the same projects in those counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.