CANTON — The North Country Kids Expo is Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the SUNY Canton Roos Athletic Center. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids age 17 and under, thanks to support from North Country Savings Bank and St. Lawrence Health System.
The third annual St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce event will feature a variety of businesses, camps and centers that cater to families of the north country. Families and kids can expect play zones and free activities including a mock campsite from 4-H Camp Overlook, Nature Crafts for Kids from the Nicandri Nature Center, games and prizes from The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence and Strider Balance Bike demos with Grasse River Outfitters.
The St. Lawrence County Chamber started this annual event as an initiative to give businesses, vendors, camps and organizations the opportunity to showcase the fun and engaging activities as well as the vital resources and services they have to offer to families and children throughout the region. This year’s show is taking place before spring break, providing more time for parents to plan their spring and summer activities with the valuable resources and information learned at the Expo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.