CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Finance Committee unanimously approved a resolution at Monday night’s meeting that may cost the county an additional $120,000 to go toward the Public Safety Complex renovation project.

The resolution authorizes a contract with New York State Technology Enterprise Corp. for public service answering point, independent verification and integration services for the project.

