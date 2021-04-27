CANTON — One month after the official resignation date of St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire, county lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution to contract with a recruiting agency to find a replacement.
The resolution, presented during a special county Board of Legislators meeting Monday night, authorizes Chairman William J. Sheridan to sign a contract with Axelon Services Corporation and modify the 2021 budget to reflect a contract expense of up to $24,117. The funds are being sourced from the county’s contingency account.
The contract cost may total between $19,587 and $24,117, based on the salary awarded to the successful director candidate, according to the resolution. The salary range is set at $97,933 to $120,581.
Three county Board of Health members and three legislators comprise a director search committee, and roughly $4,000 has already been appropriated for local and regional advertising. County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said three applications have so far been received.
Ms. McGuire, who headed the department for the last three years, announced her March 26 resignation in February. Legislators approved the appointment of Deputy Director Jolene F. Munger as interim director on March 8.
The public health department continues to facilitate county programming, and with Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams, continues to brief legislators each month about its ongoing COVID-19 response, case data and vaccination clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.