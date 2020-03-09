CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers are being asked to consider the inclusion of the county in a legalized adult retail cannabis market.
The request came during a presentation during the full board of legislators meeting by Ann McClaughlin, a Canton resident.
Mrs. McLaughlin said she was not a member of an affiliated organization but has been advocating for the legalization of the retail cannabis market for some time and cited Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s intent to legalize cannabis for all New Yorkers age 21 and older.
“It is an attempt at getting these folks to get this issue on their radar,” she told the Times. “If New York State legalizes in this legislative session, I’m not sure how long it will take to actually get retail establishments on board, but communities need to be ready.”
Considering this, and considering the fact that each and every county will have the option of opting either into or out of a legalized adult use market, she said she would like for Saint Lawrence County to consider opting in to this legal regulated retail market. “It is imperative that you begin to have these discussions and put this issue on your legislative agenda,” she said, standing before the legislators on March 2. “Lately, I have been giving talks around the county regarding the impending legalization. There are several reasons for my doing this, not the least of which is, people want to know.” People want to know about the many facets of the plant, the effects on the body, its effects on the mind, its effects on the public health and the effects on the economy, she said.
In her interview with the Times, Ms. McLaughlin said she has been immersed in the culture for many years and travel to countries where cannabis is quasi-legal and said it’s been a revelation.
“My travels have served my interest in promoting legalization for many reasons, the least of which is, providing an alternative to an alcohol culture,” she said. “I am passionate about ending the war on cannabis and believe if I can make a change in my own community, I will have made a difference. She said when she meets people around the world in coffee shops in Amsterdam, Netherlands, they truly believe that if New York legalizes, the world will legalize.
“Many people hold New York to be the center of the universe and can’t believe other states have surpassed New York in moving forward with legalization,” she told the Times. “I’m as perplexed as they are.”
It was the economy which she told the St. Lawrence County Legislature was a partial driving factor for them and she told them cannabis consumers are among the most agreeable taxpayers, meaning cost is not a factor when the guarantee is that they can have safe and effective products, she said. “This means that they realize there is a cost to ensuring a safe product,” she said. “Safety means regulation and regulation equals taxation, but cannabis consumers are willing to pay because they know that the cannabis they consume will be free of toxins such as heavy metals, banned herbicides and pesticides, molds, funguses, and they will also know the potency and cannabinoid profiles of the products they buy.”
She said that is a driving factor in protecting public health. “So I urge you to consider this impending legalization taking into account not your personal opinion but the needs and desires of those in your constituency,” she pleaded. Ms. McLaughlin pointed to the production growth of cannabidiol, which she said is sold in an unregulated market. “So, I want you to keep this in mind, cannabis will be legalized in New York State and your constituents in St. Lawrence County will be able to buy, possess, and consume cannabis legally,” she said. “If you opt out of retail market in Saint Lawrence County you will just be sending people out of your county to spend their dollars. By opting into a legal market, you will be protecting the public health and safety of your citizens, keeping access from children, allowing adults the freedom and liberty to choose how they wish to control their own consciousness, and in the process, reaping much needed tax benefits.”
