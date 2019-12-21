CANTON — Public safety was at the heart of two resolutions passed by St. Lawrence County legislators on Monday night, including approval of a six-year contract with Motorola Solutions for a computer-aided dispatch and records-management system.
The contracts will result in the lease/purchase of a Spillman Technologies Computer Aided Dispatch System that permits the capability to communicate between dispatch and patrol vehicles along with providing record management of all information obtained.
The first of the two resolutions includes a contract for the sheriff’s office and emergency services from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026.
A second resolution includes agreements with the villages of Canton, Massena and Potsdam, the city of Ogdensburg and Motorola Solutions for computer-aided dispatch and records-management services for the same six-year period.
Upon the original acquisition seven years ago, the Potsdam Police Department opted in and the partnership where information is shared and available in real time, is now of interest to three other local police agencies in the county, except for Gouverneur, which opted out, Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said.
The Potsdam Police Department was included in the initial contract in 2012 and will continue in the new six-year contract. Costs for the initial purchase and annual maintenance have been offset by various grants in the amount of $853,196.
Under the second resolution, the police departments in Massena, Canton and Ogdensburg will be added. Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said the county was being asked to foot about $41,000 in assistance to include them in the system.
Time was of the essence when it came to passing the resolutions, which was the cause for the special meeting.
“We’re $1.4 million of grant of St. Lawrence County money so far into this project, over the seven years,” Sheriff’s Detective Sean P. O’Brien told lawmakers during a presentation on Dec. 9 before the County Operations Committee. “We’re in the fourth quarter and they are offering us a carrot that is only good for this fiscal year, so we need to make some movement.”
It was for that reason the board held Monday night’s special meeting, to meet the deadline before the window of opportunity passed.
Detective O’Brien also pointed to the change in bail and discovery reform at the start of the year and said this system would help streamline information to the district attorney’s office.
“Once there is an incident report, the officers are allowed to attach many documents, and as many files, audio files, 911 calls, to the Spillman server,” he said during his presentation. “If the server is allowed here and we allow remote IP address connectivity with other agencies, including the DA’s office, the EMS and fire, all that information is at everyone’s fingertips, which is certainly another valid point in regards to efficiency for these trying times ahead after Jan. 1 in regards to discovery.”
Sheriff-elect Brooks J. Bigwarfe said the bottom line is public safety for the whole county.
“This Spillman system makes us more efficient. It is faster, it is real time,” he said. “The communication helps public safety; that time delay, from going to an accident to dealing with someone that has a gun, someone that has been involved in a domestic previously, we can punch their name up on our computer and understand what we are going to on a call, that whoever it is maybe has had issues with weapons before, has injured people before, is on meth, opiates, all those things in real time, things that we need to know in law enforcement, EMS and fire, that is so important to all of us in public safety.”
“I would be ashamed if you didn’t connect all the county together, for as little we are asking for and at the cost we have worked at . . . We have squeezed every little ounce of negotiation out of them,” he said. “The open window is now.”
Spillman Technologies was acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2016 and is a leading provider of comprehensive law enforcement and public safety software solutions for computer-aided dispatch and records management systems.
The contract for the Spillman and computer-aided dispatch system, which included five years of annual maintenance, will end March 31, 2020 and St. Lawrence County would like to continue the contract with Motorola Solutions for these services.
