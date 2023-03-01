CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Finance Committee unanimously approved a resolution at Monday night’s meeting that may cost the county an additional $120,000 to go toward the Public Safety Complex renovation project.
The resolution authorizes a contract with New York State Technology Enterprise Corp. for public service answering point, independent verification and integration services for the project.
A majority of the architectural and design services are now nearing completion on the project but, as stated in the resolution, “specialized design complexities have arisen in the integration of public safety communications equipment and software and there is a need for unique expertise to assist with design, installation and as-built schematics.”
“This resolution before you tonight comes as a part of the public safety complex renovations,” said County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle. “In preparing this project, we recognize that our architects and engineers are well versed in preparing the drawings and preparing the documents.”
Beardsley Design Associates completed the architectural services for the renovation project and the county is also under contract with Motorola Solutions for the purchase of public safety communications equipment, software, and applicable maintenance services.
Ms. Doyle told the committee that what the architects and engineers are not well versed in, are the construction and requirements in and around 911 centers.
“We only get a chance once in a generation to do the 911 center,” Ms. Doyle said. “The one we’re working on was done in the ’80s. Our interest is getting it right, even if it takes a little longer.”
According to Ms. Doyle and county Emergency Services director Matthew R. Denner, NYSTEC is familiar with the construction and preparations of a 911 center.
“I reached out to a lot of other counties and asked them what they use for a consultant,” Mr. Denner said. “Two popped up including this one and they are actually on state contract pricing. We’ve met with them several times and they reviewed our layout briefly and he picked up three major issues right off the bat.”
Mr. Denner also stated that NYSTEC has built 18 different public service answering point systems in New York state.
“I think it would be a good help, make sure we don’t miss anything, and we don’t make any mistakes in the end,” Mr. Denner said.
The cost of the NYSTEC’s services and expertise is not to exceed $120,000 and will be coming out of the $5 million the county has allocated for county capital operations.
