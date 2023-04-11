CANTON — After a long discussion, the St. Lawrence County Operations Committee voted to support a resolution to provide additional funding to the New York state-mandated medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program at the county jail.
In 2022, the state implemented the MAT program within state prisons and jails.
The program allows incarcerated individuals access to medications and therapies to help them overcome substance-use disorders and lessen the likelihood that they may suffer drug-related overdoses after reentry into society.
The county enacted the MAT program after the 2023 tentative budget was established.
The sheriff’s office is now asking for $500,000 to be added to its budget to cover the costs of prescriptions for the program.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe presented the resolution asking for the additional funds at the Operations Committee meeting Monday night.
According to the resolution, there are currently 59 inmates, 50% of the total incarcerated, at the county correctional facility who are participating in the program.
“I’m trying to do everything I can to get the cost down but they are what they are at some point,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “We only budgeted $150,000 and we already spent that in three months. We’re looking to take $500,000 out of the contingency to pay for the prescriptions.”
Sheriff Bigwarfe told the committee that roughly 40% of the inmates in the program are on the medication sublocade and no inmates are currently on methadone.
“There’s criteria that the doctor sets up as well as the criteria that the state gave us to participate in the program,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “When they come in they have 24 hours to be evaluated by the doctor and nurse. We look at their history, their past history, if they’re prescribed on the outside, there’s schematics we have to follow that the state set.”
Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, said he was not going to support this resolution because it is a “flawed system.”
“We got all these drug addicts in there and we just keep enabling them,” Mr. Perkins said.
“We’re giving them a safe place to do drugs and we’re taking money from the hardworking taxpayers to help all these drug addicts. There’s no accountability.”
Sheriff Bigwarfe said he will conduct a six-month review of the program to see “where they are at in terms of costs, numbers and any other issues they may have.”
“Hopefully once an evaluation is done, they can find out that it doesn’t work,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon. “But I’m not going to support this.”
Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, also voiced his disapproval of the resolution.
“I don’t understand it,” Mr. Denesha said. “If someone is arrested for a DWI, do we give them beer and whiskey? They don’t get anything. We’re enabling them, that’s what we’re doing.”
Legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, pointed out that if the county did not fund the program, there could be lawsuits filed against it.
“We would lose the lawsuit and have to pay untold damages,” Mr. Reagen said. “It could be millions because it would probably be a class action suit. None of us like this idea, but the repercussions could be far worse.”
The potential cost increase of the prescribed drugs was a concern that Legislator Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam, raised to Sheriff Bigwarfe.
“Since the MAT program didn’t start until October, I don’t know the increase of the drugs over the last year,” Sheriff Bigwarfe said. “That could be one of the reasons our regular prescription prices have gone up. But the price of everything has gone up.”
Legislator Benjamin E. Hull, R-Madrid, proposed to amend the resolution to state: “despite the proposition and future of the MAT program that the Board of Legislators authorizes the Treasurer to modify the 2023 Budget for the Sheriff’s Office for costs of prescriptions for the MAT program at the jail.”
The amended resolution was supported unanimously and will be voted on at the full county board meeting on May 1.
