CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers Monday night requested the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo adopt legislation to extend the sales tax rate as previously authorized from 3 percent to 4 percent for another three years.
The county increased the sales tax rate for the period beginning Dec. 1, 2013 through Nov. 30, 2015, then was granted an extension from Dec. 1, 2015 through Nov. 30, 2017 and most recently was granted an extension from Dec. 1, 2017 through Nov. 30, 2020.
Pursuant to enabling legislation, St. Lawrence County adopted resolutions imposing the increase of 3 percent to 4 percent effective December 2017 and is requesting an additional extension for the additional 1 percent be collected through 2023.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle is seeking a second three-year extension which she said would be extremely helpful for fiscal planning in St. Lawrence County.
“That would also be my recommendation in the resolution, is not only to continue the extension of the 1 percent increase, but also to again request the three years so that would put us until 2023,” Mrs. Doyle said.
This sales tax represents 23.3 percent of the St. Lawrence County budget,” Mrs. Doyle said.
While she said she was not sure what that would look like at the state level, following the adoption of the resolution, she would make a formal request for state Senate and Assembly bills. She will then bring back to lawmakers another resolution that will include both the Senate and Assembly bill numbers for them to consider and potentially support.
“Following that we will then submit the paperwork to both the Senate and the Assembly, as all counties will this year, or at least 57 counties will this year, requesting their varied sales tax increases,” she said.
Legislative Vice Chairman David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, asked what the rise in property value would be to offset the 1 percent.
“Significant,” Mrs. Doyle said.
She said a 1 percent property tax increase would equate to about $500,000 with the tax levy at $53 million.
Lawmakers in the resolution echoed their concerns about unfunded mandates that have been imposed by the state, which they said have financial consequences. These mandates include Medicaid, special education programming and retirement that severely strains county resources and have the potential to consume county budgets.
“It is the request of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators that the sales tax rate be extended to provide for the (4 percent) to be collected” until Nov. 20, 2023, the resolution states.
The resolution, while approved by the Finance Committee, will go before the full Board of Legislature meeting on March 2.
