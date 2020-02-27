CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Legislature Monday, during a special meeting, passed a resolution approving its state Legislative Agenda and a request for timely reimbursement.
Lawmakers’ 2020 New York State Legislative Agenda for St. Lawrence County that addresses the following areas:
n Provide a permanent option for Home Rule Legislation for Sales Tax Extenders;
n Increase the threshold for highway contracts for Consolidated Highway Improvement Program from $250,000 to $750,000;
n Provide direct insurance reimbursement for volunteer ambulance services;
n Additional funding for assessment/treatment/transition services in correctional facilities to assist with the opioid epidemic while opposing the bill associated with medication assisted therapies and the solitary confinement requirements;
n Acknowledge the shortfalls of bail reform and work to amend the law;
n Work to provide a cost effective solution with medicaid and keep the current cap in place.
Lawmakers resolved that one of the main concerns on all mandates, where funding is provided, is that the state be cognizant of the importance of timely payment for reimbursement associated with expenses incurred to carry out the programs required by the state.
“This is a critical component in the St. Lawrence County average of $10 million in overdue payments would provide stability to counties implementing state programs,” the resolution states. “The Board of Legislators authorizes and directs staff to work on the narratives to include specific language, establish relevance and recommendations and develop a summary of related items that require action by the state.”
In 2016, the county began a new practice of preparing an annual legislative agenda for representatives of the county in the state government. The agendas were adopted by the county in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said there 11 items on the 2019 agenda.
She said one of the messages from state lawmakers during the county legislative visit to Albany in 2019 was that there should be fewer items on the agenda.
“So we took a look and not that they are any less important than they were in 2019 but we were able to condense some of these . . . and also, for the first time, in the fourth bullet, request opposition to proposed bills,” Mrs. Doyle said.
With the adoption of the resolution Monday, Mrs. Doyle said the county will “pull all the data points, track the legislation if and when it exists, and be able to include that in the agenda.”
In previous years, the county lawmakers said the senate and assembly representatives of St. Lawrence County had been successful with requests made such as a true two percent for the tax cap or tax levy limit to include New York State; supporting the ability to collect sales tax on purchases made on the internet; getting funding for evaluations/treatment of the opioid epidemic in correctional facilities; creating a unified primary election date; establishing a commitment to CHIPs funding to allow for better local capital planning and investments; increased the threshold for highway contracts for CHIPs from $250,000 to $550,000; funding the demolition and restoration of the former J&L Steel site in Star Lake as a state project to eliminate a severe and long-term blighted site from the Adirondack Park; structuring permanent sources of funding for implementation of the Raise the Age Legislation and; assuming the financial obligation for the provision of criminal indigent defense services and related expenses.
But while state representatives of St. Lawrence County have been successful in many key areas, county legislators said there are some that remain and will require continued efforts including: funding for the recent changes to the aid to municipalities revenue source coming from county sales tax, administrative funding for the Septic Tank Program, shifting the cost of preschool programming to school districts, the consolidation of local courts, and expanding the weight limits for ATV registrations and creating a trail fund, as well as others identified in previous agendas.
Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, will select a group of representatives from the county to travel to Albany and meet with appropriate state representatives to deliver the 2020 Legislative Agenda and seek input on additional areas that would reduce the burden on the taxpayers of St. Lawrence County.
Mrs. Doyle said they will travel to Albany on March 10 to meet with all state representatives and be hosted by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
