St. Lawrence County and city officials contend that the now closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is one property for which the state should be paying taxes. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators approved a resolution Monday night to support the city of Ogdensburg in its request for New York to make payments on tax-exempt state-owned lands.

The state owns 30% of the land area in Ogdensburg and more than 50% of all the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the city. With more than 60% of the value of real estate in Ogdensburg being tax exempt, the state is the single largest tax-exempt land holder and retains an assessed value of holdings of more than $200 million.

