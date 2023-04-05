CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators approved a resolution Monday night to support the city of Ogdensburg in its request for New York to make payments on tax-exempt state-owned lands.
The state owns 30% of the land area in Ogdensburg and more than 50% of all the St. Lawrence River waterfront in the city. With more than 60% of the value of real estate in Ogdensburg being tax exempt, the state is the single largest tax-exempt land holder and retains an assessed value of holdings of more than $200 million.
The board of legislators approved a resolution on Monday night to support Senate Bill S4810 and Assembly Bill A5276 which would allow the state to make PILOT payments to the city in recognition of the tax-exempt status.
According to the resolution, the exemptions for the properties exceed $8.2 million in lost revenue to the city, county and school district.
The resolution also states that the state-owned land is costing the city an additional “multi-millions of more dollars in lost revenue each year due to their underutilized, blighted, and deteriorating conditions and the fact that they compromise over 50% of the city’s valuable St. Lawrence River waterfront, hampering future private sector growth and development.”
“These tax exemptions severely hamper the city’s ability to provide governmental services, including public safety, without exceeding its constitutional taxing limit or raising local real property taxes in a city that already has one of the highest combined tax rates in New York State,” the resolution states.
If the city were to receive the PILOT payments, they would be used for public safety and other government functions.
“I’m really hoping that all the land that the state owns being non-taxable at this time is what creates such a budgetary issue for the city of Ogdensburg and creates the high taxes that keeps people from wanting to move there into some of the beautiful houses that are there,” said Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Massena. “I’m hoping that the state is willing to pony up so people who are from Ogdensburg have a shot at reasonable taxes and regrowing their city.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution.
