CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is backing the town of DeKalb in its longstanding fight for a reduced speed limit near Hermon-DeKalb Central School.
County lawmakers on Monday night unanimously passed a resolution requesting the state Department of Transportation conduct a traffic study around the school near the intersection of Route 11 and East DeKalb Road. The stretch of Route 11, where the speed limit is 55 mph even during school drop-off and pick-up, is prone to vehicle collisions, many resulting in injuries.
The county resolution comes after the town of DeKalb, on Feb. 17, approved submitting a second Home Rule Request for the state Legislature to pass a law allowing the town to reduce the area’s speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph.
First introduced in the 2019-20 state legislative session by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, the Senate and Assembly versions of the DeKalb bill call for the speed limit reduction one-quarter mile north of the 11-East DeKalb intersection, and one-quarter mile south of the entrance to the school’s athletic fields.
Town officials submitted a request to enact the legislation last year and resubmitted the request after the bills were reintroduced this legislative session. In the Assembly, Bill A4201 has moved to the transportation committee for discussion. Bill S1868 in the Senate is on the floor calendar for a vote. The pair of bills will need to pass both chambers before being signed into law.
County Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb, sponsored the resolution supporting town officials and urging the bills’ passage.
A Herman-DeKalb graduate and now representative for county District 6, Mr. Denesha said DOT maintains that the portion of Route 11 in front of the school is not considered a school zone because the school’s entrance is on East DeKalb Road.
Last year, DOT adjusted the traffic pattern in the area of the intersection, a move Mr. Denesha said he is “certainly grateful for.”
“But the problem, the hazard, is still not completely mitigated,” he said.
The history of vehicle and pedestrian crashes near the intersection is grim. A January 2020 car crash, for example, left an 8-year-old Hermon-DeKalb student with a broken collarbone.
The crash was captured on school surveillance video, showing Kendra Anson’s stopped vehicle at the caution light in the northbound lane on Route 11, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning. A fast-paced van appears in frame and makes a last-second effort to avoid colliding completely with the rear end of Ms. Anson’s car by pulling into the right turning lane.
The van collided with the rear passenger side of Ms. Anson’s car, sending it through the intersection. The van then struck another vehicle stopped at the light on East DeKalb Road.
Ms. Anson said she, her husband, their 12 year-old son and 8-year-old daughter were in their car at the time, waiting to turn left onto East DeKalb Road to drop the kids off at school. The driver of the van was left with a broken hand.
Following that crash, the school community circulated a petition for a reduced speed limit, which has since garnered more than 800 signatures, Mr. Denesha said.
“It’s only going to be a matter of time before there’s an accident that’s much more serious and we will be saying: ‘Gosh I wish we would have done something about this,’” he said.
The resolution, which passed during the county’s finance committee meeting, will move to a second vote during the next full board meeting on April 5. Meetings are streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel.
