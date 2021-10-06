CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution Monday night urging New York and the federal government to expand broadband coverage in the north country.
“Based on data gathered directly from schools, municipalities and other organizations, there are large gaps in broadband service across rural and upstate New York,” the resolution reads.
Even in areas where broadband is supposedly available, the resolution claims that the level of service is not sufficient to constitute true broadband access. The price point also makes it inaccessible to many New Yorkers, according to the resolution.
“Our residents need access to reliable and affordable broadband service for school, employment, telehealth, retail and social aspects of life,” the resolution reads.
Larry D. Denesha, R-Dekalb, co-sponsored the resolution.
“My legislative district is largely rural, and it’s the rural areas that are really underserved,” Mr. Denesha said. “We’re trying to attract businesses to St. Lawrence County, and it’s really difficult to do that if we don’t have basic services.”
Rita E. Curran, R-Massena, also co-sponsored the resolution.
“There are areas in my district where it’s difficult to even make a 911 call,” Ms. Curran said. “The people who plow at night are worried because they have dead radio service due to lack of broadband.”
Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, put things more bluntly.
“It’s time that those folks in Albany got off their back-end and did something about it,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “We need to have WiFi for everybody in the county and everybody in the state.”
The resolution comes after the completion of a study undertaken by the Development Authority of the North Country earlier this year. The DANC study concluded that broadband access in St. Lawrence County is often either unavailable, insufficient or out of reach. Similar studies have been conducted in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“Coming from an education background, I understand the need for broadband to be available to everyone,” said Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam.
According to healthit.gov, the term “broadband” refers to high-speed internet access, which can transmit wide bandwidth data.
