NORFOLK — The Republican primary for the District 12 Board of Legislators race is proving to be a nail-biter, as there’s currently a one-vote difference between the candidates.
As of Wednesday, according to unofficial results from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections, current Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, has 88 votes, or 49.16%. His challenger, Renee Azzopardi, has 87 votes, or 48.6%.
Between affidavit and absentee ballots, there are still about 14 votes left to be counted, according to Gordon I. Ward, Democratic deputy commissioner for the county Board of Elections.
“Right now it’s down to one vote,” he said. “But we still have to look through absentees and affidavits.”
He said those ballots have up to seven days after the election to arrive in order to count and that they will be tallied July 6.
Also called provisional ballots, affidavit ballots are given in New York to election day voters whose residential and identifying information may not be updated with the county Board of Elections. County lists of affidavit voters are submitted to the state and cross-checked with other counties.
The absentee and affidavit ballots will be counted by bipartisan teams, he said. Affidavit ballots, he said, will be counted by hand, and absentee ballots will be counted by machine. He said the candidates can come watch the counting process if they so choose.
After everything has been counted, the Board of Elections will double-check the math before certifying the result. Mr. Ward is unsure exactly how long that will take.
“We never have an exact date, but it’s basically as soon as we can get everything done perfectly accurately,” he said.
With the result so tight, Mr. Ward emphasized the importance of every vote.
“These types of races really show how important voting is,” he said.
“When you see a race like this, one vote could possibly change this race, so it’s very important to get your vote in.”
Unofficial results for the other Republican primary in District 7 show incumbent Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, ahead of challenger and Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary. Mr. Perkins currently has 207 votes, and Mr. Beary has 144.
