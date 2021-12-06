AKWESASNE — A St. Lawrence County legislator has been arrested for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession following a two-vehicle collision, according to St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police and local attorney Edward Narrow.
Tribal police said they charged Anthony Arquiett, 56, of Helena with DWI, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was charged around 10:22 p.m. Saturday.
There were no injuries, according to a news release from Mr. Narrow, who is representing Arquiett.
“Tony is deeply disappointed in the decisions that he made on Dec. 4, 2021, prior to his arrest. He has expressed remorse for the accident and has made apologies to his wife, Wendy, of 37 years, and to his mother. Tony would also like to continue to express his concern for the safety and welfare of the other parties involved in the motor vehicle accident, and to express his remorse and apologize to the members of the community for his conduct,” Mr. Narrow said in the release. “Mr. Arquiett fully intends to address any issues raised as a consequence of this arrest and plans to continue serving the members of his community while this case proceeds through the criminal justice system.”
Tribal PD said Arquiett was charged and released with orders to appear in Bombay Town Court on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.