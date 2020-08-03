CANTON — St. Lawrence County Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, addressed the board during its meeting Monday, firing back on an ethics advisory opinion she alleges was called for by Legislative Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg.
“You can imagine my shock when I discovered Mr. Lightfoot had requested another ethics opinion with the intention of further restricting my ability to function as a legislator,” Mrs. Haggard said, appearing to read from prepared remarks.
Before she began her term as a county legislator, Mrs. Haggard requested an advisory from the county Board of Ethics related to her husband, David A. Haggard, who is the general counsel in the Department of Social Services. The original opinion required Mrs. Haggard to recuse herself from all discussion and votes related to the department. She did so earlier in the meeting Monday on a vote appointing a new commissioner of DSS.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button was asked by Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli who could request an advisory opinion.
“An advisory opinion may be requested by the individual regarding their proposed prospective behavior or the superior of an individual actually asking about behavior of a subordinate or an individual for whom they are responsible for the performance of their work,” Mr. Button responded.
He later added that he interprets Mr. Lightfoot as being in a supervisory role as chairman of the board.
“Under county law, the chair is actually given complete oversight over all of the activities, the functions of the property as well as the employees of the county,” Mr. Button said. “So that’s correct.”
In her remarks, Mrs. Haggard took specific aim at herself being referred to as a subordinate under the law.
“I am not now, nor have ever been, and never will be a subordinate of Mr. Lightfoot,” Mrs. Haggard said. “As I search for an underlying reason for this attack, I can’t help but wonder if it’s because I am a female or my desire to speak out on issues of concern to our county or perhaps a combination of both.”
Legislators John H. Burke, R-Norfork and Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, also spoke in defense and shock of the second ethics advisory into Mrs. Haggard.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Mr. Arquiett said, addressing Mr. Lightfoot. “I was blindsided by your choice to pursue an ethical determination on Mrs. Haggard after she’d already done that.”
The Times was not able to review a copy of the advisory opinion or reach out to Mr. Lightfoot for comment as of press time Monday night.
One more effort by republicans to have it 100% their way.
