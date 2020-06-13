OGDENSBURG — County Legislator James E. Reagen has announced that he and his wife, Donna, have purchased the Sherman Inn Bed and Breakfast.
“We intend to continue operating it as a bed and breakfast with Donna managing the day-to-day operations while I continue my full-time job as an aide to State Senator Patty Ritchie and St. Lawrence County Legislator, representing Ogdensburg’s District 1,” Mr. Reagen said in a news release.
In 2013, John P. Wade bought the old school on Franklin Street from the Ogdensburg City School District for $20,000 and shortly thereafter received permission from the City Planning Board to convert the hulking, 16,600-square-foot historic structure into a bed and breakfast that includes rooms ranging in size from 800 to 700 square-feet.
“My wife, Donna, has wanted to run a bed and breakfast for many years. With her experience in customer service, business operations and flair for interior decorating and hospitality, and my background in public relations and communications, we’re confident we can build on the Sherman Inn’s stature as the Ogdensburg area’s leading bed and breakfast,” Mr. Reagen said.
Mr. Reagen said he intends to continue Mr. Wade’s practice of highlighting the community’s history and traditions to travelers and tourists.
The former Sherman School was built in 1895 as one of the city’s early public schools. It was named after Civil War hero and U.S. Congressman Dr. Socrates Sherman, a prominent city surgeon who joined the Union Army in response to President Abraham Lincoln’s call for troops after Fort Sumter was fired on. After the war, Sherman was one of the city’s leading supporters of a free public education for Ogdensburg’s children. The school was named in his honor. The interior of the building was rebuilt in 1949 after a fire gutted the interior, but left the exterior standing.
“Keeping the Sherman Inn as one of Ogdensburg’s premier lodgings is a project that’s very dear to me because I attended kindergarten at this very school almost 60 years ago,” Mr. Reagen said. “I grew up just around the corner. Donna and I have moved in and we now live just a block and a half from four of our five grandchildren.”
