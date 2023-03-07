CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers have taken the required step to get approved for its additional 1% of the sales tax formula. The county must take this step every two years under state law.
Legislators voted on a resolution Monday night requesting the enactment of a state Senate bill and an Assembly bill to extend the authorization of the county to impose an additional 1% of sales and compensating-use taxes.
According to the resolution, in 2013 the county was “one of the few remaining counties in the state that had not previously increased its sales tax over the 3% sales tax authorized by Tax Law Section 1210.”
The Tax Law section was then amended to include the county in the group of those authorized to impose sales and compensating-use taxes at a rate that was 1% additional to the already existing 3%.
A few years later in 2017, the state authorized a third year of authorization, which prompted an extension on the additional 1%. This resolution requests the state to allow for another extension.
“This is a resolution that every two years we have to go to the state to get them to approve us,” said Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg. “Asking them for approval to retain that 1% sales tax that we’ve had now in effect for maybe 10 years.”
Mr. Lightfoot said that in his opinion, this is an effort of the state to control the county legislators.
“It’s going to get passed, all the counties in the state have to do it,” Mr. Lightfoot said. “It’s a waste of time, a waste of energy, and everything that goes along with it. It’s a foolish requirement. The 3% goes on without any of this but it’s that 1% that the state wants to have control over.”
If the state enacts Senate Bill No. S4567 and Assembly Bill No. A5021, the county will be able to extend the sales tax rate, as previously authorized, from Dec. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2026.
As stated in the resolution, the revenue anticipated from the extension of the additional 1% of sales and compensating-use tax provides the county with the necessary opportunities to continue to deliver locally preferred services deemed vital to the community while also funding programs mandated by the state.
“This generates an extra 1%,” said Legislative Chair David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon. “It helps keep our property taxes down substantially. To the state’s argument to that, I’m not defending it but if they let us impose this, 10 years from now when all the other mandates come forward, they’ll probably look at sales tax again.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
