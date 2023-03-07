Header Header

CANTON — St. Lawrence County lawmakers have taken the required step to get approved for its additional 1% of the sales tax formula. The county must take this step every two years under state law.

Legislators voted on a resolution Monday night requesting the enactment of a state Senate bill and an Assembly bill to extend the authorization of the county to impose an additional 1% of sales and compensating-use taxes.

