CANTON — With the May resignations of Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, and Henry Leader, R-Gouverneur, two St. Lawrence County legislative seats were left vacant. During a special board of legislators meeting Monday evening, lawmakers approved an appointment to fill Ms. Arquiett’s seat.
Effective Monday, Suzanne Fiacco, a Colton-Pierrepont science teacher, will step in to represent District 11 as a Democrat, and the appointment will expire Dec. 31, 2020.
Board members unanimously voted to appoint Ms. Fiacco, who was sworn into office immediately after the appointment resolution passed.
The resolution to appoint Ms. Fiacco was presented by Democrat representatives Rick Perkins, Potsdam, Daniel Fay, Canton, Margaret Haggard, Potsdam, Tony Arquiett, Helena, and Nicole Terminelli, Massena, after legislative chair Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, created party committees to fill the seats.
The board’s Republican representation is also working to present an appointment from its party to replace Mr. Leader, who represented District 5.
After soliciting advice from the St. Lawrence County Board of Ethics regarding potential conflicts of interest, Ms. Arquiett, a state Department of Environmental Conservation employee, and Mr. Leader, an attorney representing roughly a dozen villages and towns in the county, each made the decision to step down.
“The thought of stepping down from my seat on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators greatly saddens me,” Ms. Arquiett wrote in her resignation letter last month. “However, I strongly believe that we have taken an oath to uphold the laws of the State of New York and to do so requires us to abide by the ethics laws that have been set forth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.