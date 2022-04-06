CANTON — St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle will receive a raise following a unanimous decision at the Board of Legislators meeting Monday.
Her salary will jump 20% from $137,000 to just over $164,000. The raise will be retroactive to Jan. 1.
“It’s a challenging job with 26 department heads and 839 employees, covering all the challenges and demands that are met every day by this county,” said Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid. “I’m very pleased that Ruth Doyle is expertly doing this very complicated job, and keeping the wheels of the county rolling. She much deserves this raise.”
He noted that Ms. Doyle is the second woman to serve as administrator for St. Lawrence County. Ms. Doyle was appointed in 2015 following the retirement of Administrator Karen M. St. Hilaire.
Mr. Acres said the Board of Legislators came up with her new salary figure by looking at counties with similar-sized budgets and the county administrators who run them. In particular, they looked at Jefferson County, which Mr. Acres said “comes in very close” to St. Lawrence County.
“I am honored to hold the position and carry out the will of the board,” Ms. Doyle said in an email. “I am grateful for the oversight the board provides to me and recognition of the value of the work done.”
During last week’s Finance Committee meeting when Ms. Doyle’s salary resolution first passed, nearly every legislator praised the work Ms. Doyle has done for the county and supported her raise.
“She’s always available, and I have absolutely no concern about this … I support it wholeheartedly,” said Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon.
