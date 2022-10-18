Header Header

The seal of St. Lawrence County. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the extension of the contract with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield to act as a third-party administrator for the county health benefits plan.

Jonnie Dorothy, county human resources director, said during the meeting that the county first contracted Excellus in 2017.

