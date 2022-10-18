CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the extension of the contract with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield to act as a third-party administrator for the county health benefits plan.
Jonnie Dorothy, county human resources director, said during the meeting that the county first contracted Excellus in 2017.
“Excellus has and continues to provide discounts of approximately 50%,” she said. “And there’s been no change in the contract provisions.”
In April of this year, she said, the county also contracted Excellus for stop-loss insurance, “and the most competitive rates were secured in December of 2021.”
“We are now looking to extend our contract for third-party administrative services with Blue Cross/Blue Shield for the next three years through 2025,” she said.
According to the resolution, Blue Cross/Blue Shield has guaranteed rates thusly: $42.83 per contract per month for 2023; $44.99 for 2024; and $46.11 for 2025.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the chair to sign a contract with Karole L. Houle-Marolf for cleaning services at the offices of probation, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Emergency Services and Community Services located at Harrowgate Commons in Massena.
The contract would be from Jan. 1, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2023.
Ms. Houle-Marolf has provided cleaning services since 2016, and will continue through this contract at a rate of $25 per hour.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Nov. 8.
