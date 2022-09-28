POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting to approve the construction of fuel island stations at the Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam highway outposts.
“The new fuel systems are needed at each location to fuel the county vehicles,” Donald R. Chambers, county highway superintendent, said over the phone Tuesday.
The fuel stations at the Lisbon and Potsdam sites will be brand new, but the one in Russell is replacing an older fuel tank that’s still in use. That’s because the entire highway outposts in Lisbon and Potsdam are new, but the one in Russell is built over an existing, smaller outpost.
“For Russell we used the existing lot where we had a very small building and just outdoor sand storage and outdoor equipment storage, so we used that lot as a space for the new buildings,” Mr. Chambers said.
He said the new fuel systems should be online at all three locations within the next few months.
“The current facility that we have in Russell we are fully operational there using the old fuel system, and it is serving our needs very well,” he said.
The Lisbon site is at 522 County Route 28A, and the Russell facility is at 3896 County Route 24. Those highway outposts are both finished with the exception of putting the new fuel systems in.
The Potsdam outpost, 7074 Route 11, is still under construction. That’s because a change of location delayed the project by about a year.
“The original contract called for construction of all three new outposts at the same time,” Mr. Chambers said. “However, due to the change of location for the Potsdam outpost, that was bid a year later, and so all the submittals and the on-site meetings needed to be changed to match the new location.”
This required a new contract with new contractors, which county legislators also approved Monday, authorizing the chair to sign supplemental agreements with architect Brooks Washburn for additional services.
Mr. Chambers said construction should be complete by the end of the year.
“Right now we are about to pour the concrete floors in the main building, and the concrete walls and flooring is done in the salt storage, so they will be putting up the walls and trusses on the salt storage here in the coming days,” he said. “It’s mainly foundation and concrete walls which are in place at this point. The contractor schedule calls for us to have a substantial completion in November, but likely more of a total completion by the end of the year.”
