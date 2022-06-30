STOCKHOLM — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously agreed Monday night to authorize funds for the replacement of the McCarthy Road bridge over the west branch of the St. Regis River.
“We’re well underway with that contract. We’re just shifting funds from one account to another,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said.
The cost to the county is $315,000.
“The beams are in the deck, and it’s almost ready to be paved and have the rail put up,” Mr. Chambers said.
He said the project is nearly complete and it’s all been done with in-house personnel and equipment.
The bridge needed replacement, he said, because the decking and the structural members underneath it were severely corroded. The bridge had also been significantly load posted, meaning it could only hold a few tons.
“So the structure was on our list to replace because it was going to be closed shortly due to its state of deterioration,” he said.
Though the project is almost finished, Mr. Chambers does not know when it will be ready for use.
“We’ve got some componentry awaiting delivery, but we’ll be finishing it up this construction season,” he said.
The bridge is at the intersection of Skinnerville Road in the town of Stockholm.
During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, legislators also modified the Department of Highways budget for revenue received from an insurance recovery.
According to the resolution, a vehicle crash on April 25 resulted in damage to the Buck Road bridge in the town of Waddington, and the department received an insurance recovery check totaling $30,296.60 for the loss.
“Unfortunately, a motor vehicle accident struck the bridge rail and caused severe damage to the railing and the concrete decking,” Mr. Chambers said. “So we put on temporary concrete barriers to open the structure back up.”
He said that it’s safe to drive on now but will need replacement in the coming years.
“This structure is coming to the end of its service life, so the most cost effective thing in the next year or two would be to remove the superstructure and put new bridge railing on the deck,” he said.
Both resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on July 11.
