CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed three resolutions during Monday’s full board meeting regarding the highway department.
The first resolution was passed unanimously and adds a segment to the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail System.
“A new trail segment from Morgan Road to Picketville Road in the towns of Parishville and Colton will be added to the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail System,” the resolution states.
The new segment needs to undergo an environmental checklist before being added, and the county has contracted Barton and Loguidice to do it for a fee not to exceed $3,505.
The second resolution, unanimously passed, includes an increase in funding for the county administrator’s office to help maintain the Multi-Use Trail System.
“The 2022 County Administrator’s Budget includes appropriations for the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail System,” the resolution states. “2022 property maintenance expenses came in over budget, and revenue generated by trail pass sales has exceeded the 2022 budget.”
As a result, legislators approved $17,000 in increased funding for trail maintenance.
Legislators also unanimously passed a resolution modifying the budget for the highway department due to heightened bridge expenses.
“2022 bridge projects have incurred increases in the rental of county-owned machinery and bridge supplies,” the resolution states.
The cost increases, however, are offset by decreases in other appropriation lines.
Decreases in machinery rental and paving materials amounted to $170,000, which is exactly how much more money in bridge supplies and machinery is needed.
Reporter
